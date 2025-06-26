Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, Rithm Capital and COPT Defense Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), and COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 7/31/25, Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/31/25, and COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 7/16/25. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $12.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for RITM to open 2.22% lower in price and for CDP to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFC, RITM, and CDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM):



COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.05% for Ellington Financial Inc, 8.89% for Rithm Capital Corp, and 4.39% for COPT Defense Properties.

In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Rithm Capital Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and COPT Defense Properties shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of RNDV

 SNAP Historical Stock Prices

 DXY Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.