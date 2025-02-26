Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, Agree Realty and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 3/25/25, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.253 on 3/14/25, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $13.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.34% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFC, ADC, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.72% for Ellington Financial Inc, 4.11% for Agree Realty Corp., and 4.82% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 1.2%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

