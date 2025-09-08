Ex-Dividend Reminder: Elevance Health, Pathward Financial and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/10/25, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 9/25/25, Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/1/25, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of ELV's recent stock price of $313.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Elevance Health Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ELV shares open for trading on 9/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for CASH to open 0.07% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ELV, CASH, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):



Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Elevance Health Inc, 0.26% for Pathward Financial Inc, and 1.29% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Elevance Health Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Pathward Financial Inc shares are down about 2.5%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

