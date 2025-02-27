News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Element Solutions, CVR Partners and Berry Global Group

February 27, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), and Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/17/25, CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 3/10/25, and Berry Global Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of ESI's recent stock price of $26.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Element Solutions Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ESI shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for UAN to open 2.25% lower in price and for BERY to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESI, UAN, and BERY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):

ESI+Dividend+History+Chart

CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):

UAN+Dividend+History+Chart

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY):

BERY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Element Solutions Inc, 8.99% for CVR Partners LP, and 1.72% for Berry Global Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Element Solutions Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, CVR Partners LP shares are off about 1.5%, and Berry Global Group Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

