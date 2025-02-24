Ex-Dividend Reminder: Electronic Arts, Equinix and Century Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/25, Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/19/25, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.69 on 3/19/25, and Century Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/12/25. As a percentage of EA's recent stock price of $130.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when EA shares open for trading on 2/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.51% lower in price and for CCS to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EA, EQIX, and CCS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Electronic Arts, Inc., 2.04% for Equinix Inc, and 1.63% for Century Communities Inc.

In Monday trading, Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Equinix Inc shares are off about 2.2%, and Century Communities Inc shares are down about 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.