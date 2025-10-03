Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, Glacier Bancorp and Preferred Bank

October 03, 2025 — 10:16 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/25, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8275 on 10/31/25, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 10/16/25, and Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/21/25. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $54.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when EIX shares open for trading on 10/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 0.70% lower in price and for PFBC to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIX, GBCI, and PFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edison International (Symbol: EIX):

EIX+Dividend+History+Chart

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):

GBCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):

PFBC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.07% for Edison International, 2.79% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 3.35% for Preferred Bank.

In Friday trading, Edison International shares are currently down about 3.2%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 1.7%, and Preferred Bank shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

