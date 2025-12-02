Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edgewell Personal Care, La-Z-Boy and Landbridge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/25, Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC), La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), and Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing (Symbol: LB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/8/26, La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.242 on 12/15/25, and Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of EPC's recent stock price of $17.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when EPC shares open for trading on 12/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for LZB to open 0.61% lower in price and for LB to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPC, LZB, and LB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):

EPC+Dividend+History+Chart

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):

LZB+Dividend+History+Chart

Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing (Symbol: LB):

LB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Edgewell Personal Care Co, 2.42% for La-Z-Boy Inc., and 0.72% for Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing.

In Tuesday trading, Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently down about 2.1%, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are up about 2.7%, and Landbridge Company LLC Class A Shares Representing shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

