Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eaton, Warrior Met Coal and ONEOK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/25, Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 5/23/25, Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/12/25, and ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of ETN's recent stock price of $294.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Eaton Corp plc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when ETN shares open for trading on 5/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for HCC to open 0.17% lower in price and for OKE to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETN, HCC, and OKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Eaton Corp plc, 0.67% for Warrior Met Coal Inc, and 5.01% for ONEOK Inc.

In Thursday trading, Eaton Corp plc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and ONEOK Inc shares are down about 6.5% on the day.

