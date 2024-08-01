Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eaton, Matthews International and Sensient Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/24, Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), and Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 8/23/24, Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/19/24, and Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of ETN's recent stock price of $304.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Eaton Corp plc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ETN shares open for trading on 8/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for MATW to open 0.83% lower in price and for SXT to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETN, MATW, and SXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Eaton Corp plc, 3.32% for Matthews International Corp, and 2.10% for Sensient Technologies Corp..

In Thursday trading, Eaton Corp plc shares are currently up about 6.1%, Matthews International Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

