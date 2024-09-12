News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastman Chemical, Quanex Building Products and NewMarket

September 12, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX), and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 10/7/24, Quanex Building Products Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/30/24, and NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.50 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of EMN's recent stock price of $98.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Eastman Chemical Co to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when EMN shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for NX to open 0.31% lower in price and for NEU to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMN, NX, and NEU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):

EMN+Dividend+History+Chart

Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX):

NX+Dividend+History+Chart

NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):

NEU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Eastman Chemical Co, 1.22% for Quanex Building Products Corp, and 1.79% for NewMarket Corp.

In Thursday trading, Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently up about 0.8%, Quanex Building Products Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and NewMarket Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

