Ex-Dividend Reminder: EastGroup Properties, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Monolithic Power Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI), and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 7/15/25, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/15/25, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.56 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of EGP's recent stock price of $167.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of EastGroup Properties Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when EGP shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARI to open 2.56% lower in price and for MPWR to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EGP, ARI, and MPWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for EastGroup Properties Inc, 10.25% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., and 0.86% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently off about 3.3%, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.