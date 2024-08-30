Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastern Bankshares, Stifel Financial and Live Oak Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC), Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), and Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/16/24, Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/17/24, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/17/24. As a percentage of EBC's recent stock price of $16.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when EBC shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for SF to open 0.48% lower in price and for LOB to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBC, SF, and LOB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for Eastern Bankshares Inc, 1.93% for Stifel Financial Corporation, and 0.28% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Stifel Financial Corporation shares are up about 0.3%, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

