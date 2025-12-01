Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastern Bankshares, Principal Financial Group and Electronic Arts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/25, Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC), Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG), and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/15/25, Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/19/25, and Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/23/25. As a percentage of EBC's recent stock price of $18.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when EBC shares open for trading on 12/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFG to open 0.93% lower in price and for EA to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBC, PFG, and EA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.76% for Eastern Bankshares Inc, 3.72% for Principal Financial Group Inc, and 0.38% for Electronic Arts, Inc..

In Monday trading, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Principal Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

