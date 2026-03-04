Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastern Bankshares, Blackrock and Open Text

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC), Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), and Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/20/26, Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.73 on 3/24/26, and Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/20/26. As a percentage of EBC's recent stock price of $19.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when EBC shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for BLK to open 0.54% lower in price and for OTEX to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBC, BLK, and OTEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for Eastern Bankshares Inc, 2.18% for Blackrock Inc, and 4.44% for Open Text Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Blackrock Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Open Text Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

