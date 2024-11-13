Ex-Dividend Reminder: Easterly Government Properties, UMH Properties and HCI Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA), UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), and HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 11/27/24, UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 12/16/24, and HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/20/24. As a percentage of DEA's recent stock price of $13.25, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when DEA shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for UMH to open 1.11% lower in price and for HCI to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEA, UMH, and HCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.00% for Easterly Government Properties Inc, 4.44% for UMH Properties Inc, and 1.38% for HCI Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, UMH Properties Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and HCI Group Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

