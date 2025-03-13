News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eagle Materials, Methanex and Greif

March 13, 2025 — 10:11 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH), and Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eagle Materials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/14/25, Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 3/31/25, and Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $209.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Eagle Materials Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when EXP shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for MEOH to open 0.50% lower in price and for GEF to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXP, MEOH, and GEF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP):

EXP+Dividend+History+Chart

Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):

MEOH+Dividend+History+Chart

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF):

GEF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.48% for Eagle Materials Inc, 2.02% for Methanex Corp, and 3.96% for Greif Inc.

In Thursday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Methanex Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Greif Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

