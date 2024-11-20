Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dynex Capital, WaFd and Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD), and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 12/2/24, WaFd Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/6/24, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/2/25. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $12.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for WAFD to open 0.72% lower in price and for PDM to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DX, WAFD, and PDM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.40% for Dynex Capital Inc, 2.89% for WaFd Inc, and 5.31% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, WaFd Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

