Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dynex Capital, Lakeland Financial and Unum Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/24, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 11/1/24, Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/5/24, and Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $12.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 10/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for LKFN to open 0.74% lower in price and for UNM to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DX, LKFN, and UNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.51% for Dynex Capital Inc, 2.95% for Lakeland Financial Corp, and 2.65% for Unum Group.

In Wednesday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Unum Group shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

