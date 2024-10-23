News & Insights

Markets
DX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dynex Capital, Lakeland Financial and Unum Group

October 23, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/24, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 11/1/24, Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/5/24, and Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $12.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 10/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for LKFN to open 0.74% lower in price and for UNM to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DX, LKFN, and UNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):

DX+Dividend+History+Chart

Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):

LKFN+Dividend+History+Chart

Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):

UNM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.51% for Dynex Capital Inc, 2.95% for Lakeland Financial Corp, and 2.65% for Unum Group.

In Wednesday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Unum Group shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 GSIW market cap history
 RNR Options Chain
 MHK Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DX
LKFN
UNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.