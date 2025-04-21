Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dynex Capital, Dell Technologies and Greenbrier Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/25, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), and Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 5/1/25, Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 5/2/25, and Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 5/13/25. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $11.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 4/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for DELL to open 0.62% lower in price and for GBX to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DX, DELL, and GBX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):



Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 17.48% for Dynex Capital Inc, 2.47% for Dell Technologies Inc, and 2.99% for Greenbrier Companies Inc.

In Monday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Dell Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

