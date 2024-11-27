Ex-Dividend Reminder: DuPont, Ashland and Stepan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, DuPont (Symbol: DD), Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH), and Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/16/24, Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 12/15/24, and Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of DD's recent stock price of $83.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of DuPont to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when DD shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for ASH to open 0.52% lower in price and for SCL to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DD, ASH, and SCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DuPont (Symbol: DD):



Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for DuPont, 2.08% for Ashland Inc, and 2.03% for Stepan Co..

In Wednesday trading, DuPont shares are currently down about 0.7%, Ashland Inc shares are down about 2.3%, and Stepan Co. shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 Funds Holding AEPI

 ASE Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.