Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Energy, American States Water and Organon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.045 on 9/16/24, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4655 on 9/3/24, and Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of DUK's recent stock price of $113.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Duke Energy Corp to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when DUK shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.57% lower in price and for OGN to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DUK, AWR, and OGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.68% for Duke Energy Corp, 2.29% for American States Water Co, and 5.52% for Organon & Co.

In Wednesday trading, Duke Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, American States Water Co shares are up about 0.7%, and Organon & Co shares are up about 4.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Howard Marks Stock Picks

 BHRB Videos

 SPN YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.