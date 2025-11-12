Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Energy, American States Water and iRadimed

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and iRadimed Corp (Symbol: IRMD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.065 on 12/16/25, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.504 on 12/2/25, and iRadimed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/25/25. As a percentage of DUK's recent stock price of $123.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Duke Energy Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when DUK shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.66% lower in price and for IRMD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DUK, AWR, and IRMD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



iRadimed Corp (Symbol: IRMD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for Duke Energy Corp, 2.66% for American States Water Co, and 0.80% for iRadimed Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Duke Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, American States Water Co shares are up about 1.1%, and iRadimed Corp shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

