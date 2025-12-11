Ex-Dividend Reminder: DTE Energy, NorthWestern Energy Group and Chesapeake Utilities

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE), and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.165 on 1/15/26, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/31/25, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.685 on 1/5/26. As a percentage of DTE's recent stock price of $129.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of DTE Energy Co to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when DTE shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for NWE to open 0.98% lower in price and for CPK to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for DTE, NWE, and CPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):

DTE+Dividend+History+Chart

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE):

NWE+Dividend+History+Chart

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):

CPK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.58% for DTE Energy Co, 3.94% for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc, and 2.15% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp..

In Thursday trading, DTE Energy Co shares are currently down about 0.2%, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

