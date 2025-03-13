Ex-Dividend Reminder: DTE Energy, DT Midstream and Merck

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.09 on 4/15/25, DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 4/15/25, and Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 4/7/25. As a percentage of DTE's recent stock price of $131.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of DTE Energy Co to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when DTE shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for DTM to open 0.88% lower in price and for MRK to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DTE, DTM, and MRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for DTE Energy Co, 3.50% for DT Midstream Inc, and 3.47% for Merck & Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, DTE Energy Co shares are currently down about 0.6%, DT Midstream Inc shares are up about 4.2%, and Merck & Co Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Investing

 LEAF Videos

 AAMI Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.