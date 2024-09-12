News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: DTE Energy, Chesapeake Utilities and HCA Healthcare

September 12, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 10/15/24, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 10/7/24, and HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of DTE's recent stock price of $124.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of DTE Energy Co to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when DTE shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for CPK to open 0.54% lower in price and for HCA to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DTE, CPK, and HCA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):

DTE+Dividend+History+Chart

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):

CPK+Dividend+History+Chart

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):

HCA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for DTE Energy Co, 2.15% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., and 0.68% for HCA Healthcare Inc.

In Thursday trading, DTE Energy Co shares are currently off about 0.9%, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are off about 1%, and HCA Healthcare Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

