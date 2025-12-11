Ex-Dividend Reminder: DT Midstream, HCA Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 1/15/26, HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 12/29/25, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of DTM's recent stock price of $117.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of DT Midstream Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when DTM shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for HCA to open 0.15% lower in price and for TMO to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DTM, HCA, and TMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):

DTM+Dividend+History+Chart

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):

HCA+Dividend+History+Chart

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):

TMO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.79% for DT Midstream Inc, 0.61% for HCA Healthcare Inc, and 0.30% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In Thursday trading, DT Midstream Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are down about 4%, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

