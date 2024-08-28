Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dover, Union Pacific and Huntington Ingalls Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 9/16/24, Union Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.34 on 9/30/24, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of DOV's recent stock price of $182.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Dover Corp to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when DOV shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for UNP to open 0.54% lower in price and for HII to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOV, UNP, and HII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Dover Corp, 2.14% for Union Pacific Corp, and 1.88% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Dover Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Union Pacific Corp shares are up about 1%, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

