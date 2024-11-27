Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dover, Premier and Crane NXT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC), and Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 12/16/24, Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/15/24, and Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/11/24. As a percentage of DOV's recent stock price of $206.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Dover Corp to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when DOV shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for PINC to open 0.92% lower in price and for CXT to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOV, PINC, and CXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Dover Corp, 3.69% for Premier Inc, and 1.01% for Crane NXT Co.

In Wednesday trading, Dover Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Premier Inc shares are down about 1.8%, and Crane NXT Co shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA

 Funds Holding TAK

 DTSI Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.