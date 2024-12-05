Ex-Dividend Reminder: Donaldson, Fidelity National Information Services and FedEx

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/24, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/23/24, Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/23/24, and FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 1/3/25. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $73.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when DCI shares open for trading on 12/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for FIS to open 0.42% lower in price and for FDX to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCI, FIS, and FDX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Donaldson Co. Inc., 1.69% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, and 1.95% for FedEx Corp.

In Thursday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are trading flat, and FedEx Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

