Ex-Dividend Reminder: Donaldson, AMETEK and Unifirst

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), and Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/22/25, AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/19/25, and Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $88.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when DCI shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AME to open 0.16% lower in price and for UNF to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCI, AME, and UNF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Donaldson Co. Inc., 0.63% for AMETEK Inc, and 0.82% for Unifirst Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, AMETEK Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Unifirst Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

