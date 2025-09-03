Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Commerce Bancshares and Old Republic International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), and Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 9/20/25, Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/23/25, and Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $59.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBSH to open 0.44% lower in price and for ORI to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for D, CBSH, and ORI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.52% for Dominion Energy Inc, 1.77% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, and 2.90% for Old Republic International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Old Republic International Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

