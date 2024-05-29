Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Perrigo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 6/20/24, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 6/28/24, and Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.276 on 6/18/24. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $52.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for BIP to open 1.36% lower in price and for PRGO to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for D, BIP, and PRGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.05% for Dominion Energy Inc, 5.44% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, and 4.04% for Perrigo Company plc.

In Wednesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are off about 1%, and Perrigo Company plc shares are off about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Highest Yield Preferreds

 DDOG shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of EOLS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.