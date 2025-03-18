Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dole, Philip Morris International and Vistra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/25, Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/3/25, Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 4/10/25, and Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2235 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of DOLE's recent stock price of $14.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Dole plc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when DOLE shares open for trading on 3/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 0.87% lower in price and for VST to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for DOLE, PM, and VST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Dole plc, 3.47% for Philip Morris International Inc, and 0.71% for Vistra Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Dole plc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Philip Morris International Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Vistra Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

