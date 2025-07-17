Ex-Dividend Reminder: Diversified Healthcare Trust, Paychex and Graco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/25, Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC), Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Diversified Healthcare Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/14/25, Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 8/29/25, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 8/6/25. As a percentage of DHC's recent stock price of $3.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when DHC shares open for trading on 7/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAYX to open 0.76% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHC, PAYX, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Diversified Healthcare Trust, 3.04% for Paychex Inc, and 1.27% for Graco Inc.

In Thursday trading, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are currently down about 1.9%, Paychex Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Graco Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

