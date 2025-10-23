Ex-Dividend Reminder: Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bank of New York Mellon and Royal Bank of Canada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/27/25, Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Diversified Healthcare Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 11/13/25, Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 11/7/25, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.54 on 11/24/25. As a percentage of DHC's recent stock price of $4.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when DHC shares open for trading on 10/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for BK to open 0.50% lower in price and for RY to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHC, BK, and RY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Diversified Healthcare Trust, 1.98% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, and 4.20% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec).

In Thursday trading, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are currently up about 0.5%, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are trading flat, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding RZG

 SUSA market cap history

 SPCB Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.