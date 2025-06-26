Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dillard's, Willis Towers Watson Public and Algonquin Power & Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/4/25, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 7/15/25, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of DDS's recent stock price of $409.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Dillard's Inc. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when DDS shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for WTW to open 0.31% lower in price and for AQN to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DDS, WTW, and AQN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for Dillard's Inc., 1.23% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, and 4.59% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

In Thursday trading, Dillard's Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are off about 1.2%, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds

 Institutional Holders of SDOT

 WCC Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.