Ex-Dividend Reminder: DigitalBridge Group, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/15/25, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/15/25, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of DBRG's recent stock price of $11.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when DBRG shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for PEB to open 0.09% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DBRG, PEB, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, 0.35% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and 3.25% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Friday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently off about 3.4%, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are up about 0.3%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Crosses Below Par

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FU

 MON Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.