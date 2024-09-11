News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Digital Realty Trust, Community Trust Bancorp and Urban Edge Properties

September 11, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI), and Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 9/30/24, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 10/1/24, and Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of DLR's recent stock price of $156.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when DLR shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTBI to open 0.98% lower in price and for UE to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLR, CTBI, and UE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):

DLR+Dividend+History+Chart

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI):

CTBI+Dividend+History+Chart

Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):

UE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, 3.91% for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., and 3.29% for Urban Edge Properties.

In Wednesday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 5%, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Urban Edge Properties shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

