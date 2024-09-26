Ex-Dividend Reminder: DiamondRock Hospitality, Ryman Hospitality Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/11/24, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 10/15/24, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of DRH's recent stock price of $8.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when DRH shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 1.00% lower in price and for IIPR to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRH, RHP, and IIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., 3.99% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, and 5.68% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

In Thursday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently down about 1.8%, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are down about 1.8%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

