Ex-Dividend Reminder: Diageo, Hyatt Hotels and Endeavor Group Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Diageo plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.62 on 4/24/25, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/12/25, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of DEO's recent stock price of $109.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of Diageo plc to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when DEO shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.11% lower in price and for EDR to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEO, H, and EDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.95% for Diageo plc, 0.43% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 0.78% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Diageo plc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

