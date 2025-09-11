Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Devon Energy, Ovintiv and Baytex Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), and Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/30/25, Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/29/25, and Baytex Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0225 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $35.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for OVV to open 0.70% lower in price and for BTE to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DVN, OVV, and BTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):

DVN+Dividend+History+Chart

Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):

OVV+Dividend+History+Chart

Baytex Energy Corp (Symbol: BTE):

BTE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Devon Energy Corp., 2.80% for Ovintiv Inc, and 3.78% for Baytex Energy Corp.

In Thursday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 3.5%, Ovintiv Inc shares are up about 3.4%, and Baytex Energy Corp shares are up about 6.7% on the day.

