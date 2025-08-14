Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deluxe, JBT Marel and BWX Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM), and BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/2/25, JBT Marel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/2/25, and BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/5/25. As a percentage of DLX's recent stock price of $19.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Deluxe Corp to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when DLX shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for JBTM to open 0.07% lower in price and for BWXT to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLX, JBTM, and BWXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM):



BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.15% for Deluxe Corp, 0.27% for JBT Marel Corp, and 0.57% for BWX Technologies inc.

In Thursday trading, Deluxe Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, JBT Marel Corp shares are up about 3.4%, and BWX Technologies inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

