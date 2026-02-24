Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Delta Air Lines, TransUnion and Mach Natural Resources

February 24, 2026 — 10:21 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/26, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), and Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Delta Air Lines Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 3/19/26, TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/13/26, and Mach Natural Resources LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/12/26. As a percentage of DAL's recent stock price of $66.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Delta Air Lines Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when DAL shares open for trading on 2/26/26. Similarly, investors should look for TRU to open 0.18% lower in price and for MNR to open 3.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAL, TRU, and MNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Delta Air Lines Inc, 0.70% for TransUnion, and 15.70% for Mach Natural Resources LP.

In Tuesday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently down about 3.7%, TransUnion shares are down about 6.5%, and Mach Natural Resources LP shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

