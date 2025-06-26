Ex-Dividend Reminder: Deere, Lennox International and Stantec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), and Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 8/8/25, Lennox International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 7/15/25, and Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of DE's recent stock price of $506.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Deere & Co. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when DE shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for LII to open 0.23% lower in price and for STN to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DE, LII, and STN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Deere & Co., 0.92% for Lennox International Inc, and 0.84% for Stantec Inc.

In Thursday trading, Deere & Co. shares are currently off about 1.4%, Lennox International Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Stantec Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

