Ex-Dividend Reminder: Darden Restaurants, The Gap and Toronto Dominion Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/24, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), and Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 8/1/24, The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/31/24, and Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 7/31/24. As a percentage of DRI's recent stock price of $145.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when DRI shares open for trading on 7/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for GPS to open 0.64% lower in price and for TD to open 1.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRI, GPS, and TD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.86% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., 2.58% for The Gap Inc, and 7.39% for Toronto Dominion Bank.

In Monday trading, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, The Gap Inc shares are down about 2.5%, and Toronto Dominion Bank shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

