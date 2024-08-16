Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaos, Landstar System and Atkore

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/24, Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 8/29/24, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/10/24, and Atkore Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of DAC's recent stock price of $82.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Danaos Corp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when DAC shares open for trading on 8/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.19% lower in price and for ATKR to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAC, LSTR, and ATKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for Danaos Corp, 0.77% for Landstar System, Inc., and 1.36% for Atkore Inc.

In Friday trading, Danaos Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Atkore Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

