Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaher, National Healthcare and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/25/25, National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 4/25/25, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 4/28/25. As a percentage of DHR's recent stock price of $212.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Danaher Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when DHR shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for NHC to open 0.68% lower in price and for CM to open 1.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHR, NHC, and CM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Danaher Corp, 2.70% for National Healthcare Corp., and 6.69% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario).

In Wednesday trading, Danaher Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, National Healthcare Corp. shares are down about 1.2%, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARNC

 HYDR Options Chain

 AOSL Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.