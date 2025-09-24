Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaher Corp, Medtronic and DENTSPLY SIRONA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/25, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/31/25, Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/17/25, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 10/10/25. As a percentage of DHR's recent stock price of $189.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Danaher Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when DHR shares open for trading on 9/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for MDT to open 0.75% lower in price and for XRAY to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHR, MDT, and XRAY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Danaher Corp, 2.99% for Medtronic PLC, and 4.94% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Danaher Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Medtronic PLC shares are up about 0.4%, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

