Ex-Dividend Reminder: Danaher, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce and Equity Lifestyle Properties

June 25, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/27/25, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM), and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 7/25/25, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 7/28/25, and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 7/11/25. As a percentage of DHR's recent stock price of $197.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Danaher Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when DHR shares open for trading on 6/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for CM to open 1.38% lower in price and for ELS to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHR, CM, and ELS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):

DHR+Dividend+History+Chart

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):

CM+Dividend+History+Chart

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):

ELS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Danaher Corp, 5.52% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario), and 3.24% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Danaher Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are up about 0.8%, and Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

