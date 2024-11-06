News & Insights

Markets
DAN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dana, Lithia Motors and Global Industrial

November 06, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), and Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/29/24, Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 11/15/24, and Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/18/24. As a percentage of DAN's recent stock price of $8.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Dana Inc to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when DAN shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for LAD to open 0.15% lower in price and for GIC to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DAN, LAD, and GIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):

DAN+Dividend+History+Chart

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):

LAD+Dividend+History+Chart

Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):

GIC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.98% for Dana Inc, 0.60% for Lithia Motors Inc, and 3.71% for Global Industrial Company.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Dana Inc shares are currently up about 4%, Lithia Motors Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Global Industrial Company shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 KM Videos
 V2X Historical Earnings
 CVI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAN
LAD
GIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.